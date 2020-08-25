Tollywood Actor Nandu Confirms His Participation In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The most awaited reality show Telugu 'Bigg Boss 4' is all set to hit the small screens soon. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating a buzz. All the promos and advertisements are making noise on social media and are making the audience to eagerly await for the show. As we all know, King Nagarjuna is again hosting the show, the dosage of entertainment will definitely be a notch higher. Well, when it comes to contestants, the makers have not revealed the list in order to hold the suspense.

Well, Tollywood actor Nandu whose name is heard from the starting has confirmed his participation in this reality show. Nandu took to his Instagram and announced the same.

Through this post, Nandu made it clear that, he will be the part of Bigg Boss 4th season. He wrote, "Darlings I'm in BB… BB lo mana rachha mamoool ga undadhu…



More entertainment coming your way Mee support kavali!!! But tomorrow 6PM – Inko update ready ga undhi… Watch the Space…".

Wow… This is great news!!! Still, there is another suspense and we all need to wait for 24 hours to know the complete details.

Even Nandu's wife singer Geetha Madhuri also dropped the same post and made it clear that, her husband will be the part of BB4.

Geetha Madhuri was the contestant of Bigg Boss season 2 and she also reached finals and stood as Runner-up. Well, coming to this season Mahatalli fame Jahnavi and her husband Sushant, choreographer Raghu master and his wife Pranavi and a couple of Jabardasth comedians are all set to entertain the audience. But we need to wait until the official confirmation is made.

