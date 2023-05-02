Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date

The recent blockbuster film of Tollywood, "Balagam," which features Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, was released in March 2023 and became one of the biggest hits in the TFI. After making waves in theaters and on OTT platforms, the movie has now announced its world television premiere date.

The heartwarming family drama will be broadcast on Star Maa on May 7, 2023, at 6 PM. "Balagam" is directed by comedian-turned-director Venu Yeldandi, and stars Venu, Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, and Racha Ravi in crucial roles. Produced by Dil Raju Productions, the film features Bheems Ceciroleo’s music.