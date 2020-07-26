Naga Shaurya is the young hero in Tollywood film industry who is currently working on making an impressive comeback to success. After the failure of Ashwadhama, he is now busy with a couple of interesting projects. is the young hero in Tollywood film industry who is currently working on making an impressive comeback to success. After the failure of Ashwadhama, he is now busy with a couple of interesting projects.

Soon, the young hero wants to do a mass film. Although he turned writer for Ashwadhama, the film did not do well at the box-office. Now, the young hero is coming up with an interesting project again. Shaurya wants to take some time and sit on it again, to avoid mistakes he did for his last film. If he is satisfied with the script, he wants to handle it to a director and make the movie.

This time, Shaurya is in plans to do the film with a production house other than his home. More details on the same will come out soon.