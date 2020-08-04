Tollywood: Ajay Bhupathi is a talented filmmaker in Telugu who made his debut with the film RX100. The director is still struggling to come up with his second film. There is no clarity on when he comes up with a new movie. But, Sharwanand plays the lead role in the film. Titled Maha Samudram, Sharwa will be seen in a negative role for the movie.

The buzz is that the film has got an interesting love story. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the leading lady role in he movie and her character dies in the film. Touted to be an emotional entertainer, the film has got interesting people working for. The film is having Vizag as a backdrop and the makers will launch the film soon.

Sharwanand is playing a typical negative role for the first time in his career, which is interesting.