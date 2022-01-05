Top 10 Telugu Movies of 2021 | Top Rated Telugu Films of 2021
Here is a collection of regional Telugu Movies and films that you should see if you enjoy watching movies and are a lover of the genre. These are some of the best Telugu movies, thanks to their captivating storylines, stellar casts and actors, and constant suspense. You should definitely see this movie once in your lifetime.
Here is a collection of regional Telugu Movies and films that you should see if you enjoy watching movies and are a lover of the genre. These are some of the best Telugu movies, thanks to their captivating storylines, stellar casts and actors, and constant suspense. You should definitely see this movie once in your lifetime.
Shyam Singha Roy's plot isn't particularly original, but the staging has the potential to take your breath away.
Even though Konda Polam occasionally fumbles the ball, it consistently hits the mark a greater percentage of the time.
Love, caste, and gender imbalance are all explored in this film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.
Venu Sriram does a commendable job balancing a picture that has been heavily influenced by masala.
This Rana Daggubati-starrer, which examines the topic of animal protection, will keep you engrossed.
A1 Express is a well-worn tale, but it's one that's urgently required.
Amazing footage of police violence in this country.
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's captivating performances have us rooting for the film.
An enjoyable and heartfelt cop drama from Mass Maharaj after a long hiatus.
A promising conclusion to Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise sets the stage for Pushpa 2.
Conclusion
Thanks for reading this list of the most popular, finest, and biggest Telugu films. Those who appreciate Telegu theatres and films should not miss them or else you will miss a good movie.