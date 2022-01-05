Top 10 Telugu Movies of 2021 | Top Rated Telugu Films of 2021

Here is a collection of regional Telugu Movies and films that you should see if you enjoy watching movies and are a lover of the genre. These are some of the best Telugu movies, thanks to their captivating storylines, stellar casts and actors, and constant suspense. You should definitely see this movie once in your lifetime.



Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy's plot isn't particularly original, but the staging has the potential to take your breath away.













Konda Polam

Even though Konda Polam occasionally fumbles the ball, it consistently hits the mark a greater percentage of the time.













Love Story

Love, caste, and gender imbalance are all explored in this film starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.













Vakeel Saab

Venu Sriram does a commendable job balancing a picture that has been heavily influenced by masala.













Aranya

This Rana Daggubati-starrer, which examines the topic of animal protection, will keep you engrossed.













A1 Express

A1 Express is a well-worn tale, but it's one that's urgently required.













Naandhi

Amazing footage of police violence in this country.













Master

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's captivating performances have us rooting for the film.













Krack

An enjoyable and heartfelt cop drama from Mass Maharaj after a long hiatus.













Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1

A promising conclusion to Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise sets the stage for Pushpa 2.













Conclusion

Thanks for reading this list of the most popular, finest, and biggest Telugu films. Those who appreciate Telegu theatres and films should not miss them or else you will miss a good movie.