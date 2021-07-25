Trisha as second lead for SSMB 28?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands for the third film in their combination. After "Athadu" and "Khaleja", the duo is teaming up for yet another family drama. Interestingly, Trivikram approached Trisha Krishnan to be a part of the project. Trisha played the leading lady in "Athadu". Trisha shared the screen with Mahesh Babu in "Athadu" and "Sainikudu".

However, the grapevine is that Trivikram Srinivas approached Trisha to play the second heroine in the film. At a time when Trisha is planning to mark her comeback in Telugu Cinema, will she accept a secondary female lead character that remains suspense for now?

On the other hand, there is a buzz that Trivikram is planning to repeat Pooja Hegde as the main heroine in this upcoming untitled project. Pooja Hegde acted in "Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava" and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" under the direction of Trivikram. She also romanced Mahesh Babu in "Maharshi".