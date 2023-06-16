Trisha to act as mother of DJ Tillu actor!

What could be a super surprising casting for the upcoming days is none other than the pairing of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Trisha, as they have got paired earlier too, but then the Kollywood starlet agrees to play the role of a mother. Not just a mother, she will be seen as a mother of a happening Telugu hero in the movie. Let’s get into the details.

The news of Megastar Chiranjeevi remaking Tamil comedy “Bro Daddy”, which is directed by hero Prithviraj Sukumaran, has gone viral now. In the original, Mohan Lal and Meena appeared as the parents of Prithviraj while Kalyani Priyadarshan is the leading lady. Reports are doing rounds here in the Telugu version Chiranjeevi and Trisha will play the senior leads, while DJ Tillu fame Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela are most likely to play junior leads. That way, Trisha has to play the role of Siddhu’s mother.

At a time when Trisha is still playing main leads comfortably alongside happening heroes, like her role in “Ponniyan Selvan,” many are wondering if the 40-year-old will be at ease to play the mother of 28-30 years odd Siddhu Jonnalagadda.