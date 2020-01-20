Trivikram fulfilled my wish to score an industry hit with my father: Allu Arjun

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring stylish star Allu Arjun in the lead role is breaking numerous records at the box office. The film has Pooja Hegde in the lady lead role and was produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna. The Trivikram directional grossed over Rs 180 crores in its opening week and registered an all-time Non-Bahubali2 record. On the joyous occasion, the makers held a grand success celebration in Vizag.

Speaking at the event, the art director AS Prakash said he made his debut as art director with Arya and got the opportunity to work with Allu Arjun again only for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. "I am happy that everyone are liking the sets which we erected for the film."

Actor Ajay said, "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a magical film. I liked each and every dialogue, and scene in the film. Bunny shouldered the film."

AP tourism minister Avanthi Srinivas said the producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Chinnababu should change his name to Peddanabu after scoring a huge blockbuster which is next only to Bahubali. "Also, my guru, Allu Aravind gave a massive hit to Allu Arjun and it turned out to be the biggest hit in his career. Aravind garu is a legendary personality. Aravind garu played his role in Chiranjeevi's remarkable journey towards the top. He has been consistently making successful films. Dasari Narayana Rao garu showed us what a writer could do if he turned director, now, Trivikram is showing us exactly that. I hope Pooja Hegde continues her good run of form. I urge Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna to establish a film industry in Vizag.

The lady lead, Pooja Hegde said, "I spoke about the film's success on multiple occasions already. A film will succeed only with team effort and I would like to thank team Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for the same. Trivikram gave me such a big hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and I can't thank him enough. Butta Bomma song is almost entirely based on me and I am elated with it. I have never met such kind hearted producers like Allu Aravind, Radhakrishna and Naga Vamsi till now. It is a bit tough to speak about Bunny as the audience keep speaking about him all the time. They keep calling him Stylish star, Mallu star, Tik Tok star Allu Arjun, and Google most searched Allu Arjun. It has been great working with you for the second time. I hope we would work together again. Thaman's music elevated the film. There's no one like the Telugu audiences. They are so very loving and warm.

Music director, Thaman said they have been preparing themselves to win big in January at any cost. "This album came out so very well just because of Allu Arjun and Trivikram. It took me 10 years to work with Trivikram. I scored a hat-trick with Allu Arjun as we had previously worked on Race Gurram, and Sarrainodu. We have the military to save India and we have Trivikram to save the Telugu film industry. He is like a motherly figure. The producers Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna gave me a whole lot of confidence. We will even score 1000 million views on YouTube."

Allu Aravind said, "I will keep my father Allu Ramalingaiah in mind while giving this speech. Cinema is bigger and greater than anyone. I am sure that these songs will be remembered in 2060 as well. I worked on 'Sankarabharanam' and still keep listening to those songs. A great film will stand tall even for 100 years. I was interested in holding the event in Kurnool but Bunny said he wanted to hold it in Vizag. Word Wizard would be a small word for Trivikram. He is a true celluloid technician. I can't speak much about my son, Allu Arjun as crores of people have already watched him on the big screens. I found a good friend in Chinnababu.

The director Trivikram said, "I studied in Vizag. I remember beautiful girls, Andhra University, lively beach, Chalam Garu, Sri Sri, Ravi Shastri, Seetharama Sastry when I hear of Vizag. Thaman carried the film with his brilliant music and I thank him for his work. The audience proved that they would definitely encourage a good film and this gave a new hope to the Telugu film industry. Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Rohini played dignified roles and they carried the film as well. PS Vinod is a Telugu guy who was born in Chennai. He took the film to a whole new level with his cinematography. More importantly, Allu Arjun placed his trust on the project right from day 1 and took it forward. We started this journey from an office balcony and it is now in RK beach, Vizag. I could see a lot of maturity in Allu Arjun and he is the driving force behind the film. His portrayal of 'Bantu' role is simply amazing and I can't thank him enough for his efforts. Bunny can take Telugu cinema to new heights and I have personally observed this while working on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I hope we all stand by him and support him in the process."

Stylish star Allu Arjun said, "My first film was shot here(Vizag) and I have done 20 films this far. My journey and my success is always linked with people of Vizag. I am really happy that I am here again today. Our film's Vizag collections report shows the love you shower upon me. I would like to thank the Telugu audience first. At a time when digital media is taking over, you proved that a good film will always have a fruitful run at the box office. When Thaman asked us what sort of album we wanted, I said we wanted an album that would garner 1 billion views. He lived up to his word. 'Samajavaragamana' turned out to be the song of the year. 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' became the chart-buster of the year. 'O my God daddy', 'Butta Bomma' , 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' , and 'Sittarala Sirapadu' made this the album of the year. Thaman worked his heart out for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and became the number one music director in the Telugu film industry. Also, I would like to thank the entire cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde spiked very good Telugu. Tabu garu, Eeswari garu, and Rohini garu worked on the project. The journey of Haarika Hassine creations started with Julayi and I worked with them for the third time now. Radhakrishna garu always tries to help his hero to reach new heights. My father introduced me with Gangothri. Later, we worked on 'Bunny', 'Happy', 'Badrinath', 'Sarrainodu', 'Race Gurram' and now, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'. I thank him for the same. Only a director can make a film click and that is exactly what Trivikram did. If a cinema is a painting, the hero will be the canvas and producer will be the frame. The technicians will serve as paint brushes and the artists will be the colors. But the artist who visualizes the entire painting and brings life to it is the director. I received many phone calls, saying my performance in the film has been excellent. My father gave industry hits for Chiranjeevi Garu and Rajinikanth Garu. He scored an industry with Ram Charan (Magadheera) as well. In Hindi, his productional, 'Ghajini', with Amir Khan was an industry hit. I always wished to score an industry hit with my father and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is fulfilling it, thanks to Trivikram. This is my sweetest memory. I would like to thank my fans. They held a rally with 500 bikes while I was visiting Vizag. I am repeating my previous statement 'Everyone has fans, but I have an army'. I got a good start to 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and I hope to capitalize on it. I thanks the mega fans for supporting me all the while. Records are very temporary. Another film might break those records in another six months. The main aim is to keep the audience entertained. Records are temporary, feelings at permanent."

Other highlights of the show include dance troops setting the stage on fire with energetic dance moves for Bunny's songs. Pooja Hegde crooned the first bit of Samajavaragamana song. Sooranna, who crooned 'Sittarala Sirapadu' hugged Allu Arjun on stage. Sivamani performed live for 'Oh My God Daddy' song. Pooja started her speech with "Vizag sir... Vizag anthe". Bunny's reaction to it caught the attention. Bunny recreated 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' dance move along with Pooja Hegde on stage.