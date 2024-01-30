‘True Lover’ teaser launched by star director maruthi and producer SKN

The sleeper hit creators of ‘Good Night’ are bringing a heartfelt tale of love for this Valentine’s Day. The Telugu version of the film, titled ‘True Lover’, is set to captivate audiences with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN presenting it under the Maruthi Team Productions and Mass Movie Makers banner. Featuring Manikandan, Gouri Priya, and Kanna Ravi in pivotal roles, the film is produced by NazerathPasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. Directed by Prabhuram Vyas, ‘True Lover’ promises a poignant and distinctive love story. As Valentine’s week approaches, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9. The teaser for the movie was unveiled today, marking a significant moment in its journey.

Expressing gratitude during the event, lead actor Manikandan remarked, “As newcomers, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Maruthi and SKN garu for believing in our vision and bringing ‘True Lover’ to the Telugu audience. Though our film may be modest in scale, our aspirations are grand.”

Producer SKN expressed his appreciation, saying, “I am deeply thankful to all my friends, the media, and well-wishers who have supported me during challenging times. As the essence of our movie is captured through the lens of the camera, we chose to release the teaser of ‘True Lover’ through our esteemed media colleagues. Maruthi and I embarked on our journey together with dubbed films. Today, Maruthi has evolved into a pan-India director, and he still appreciates movies across various languages. After viewing the first cut of ‘True Lover,’ Maruthi invited me to join him in presenting it.”

Director Maruthi shared his thoughts, stating, “My friend Uday, who is overseeing post-production for ‘True Lover,’ urged me to watch the trailer. Impressed by what I saw, I decided to view the entire film. It struck me how authentically the narrative unfolded on screen. The protagonist’s quest for love amidst adversity resonated deeply. Director Prabhuram Vyas spent six years crafting this script, infusing it with authenticity that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. Witnessing the protagonist’s journey, it felt as though we were encountering a real person. Our journey in the film industry began with dubbed movies, and over time, we have released numerous dubbed films. Recognizing the merit of ‘True Lover,’ we eagerly embraced the opportunity to present it to audiences.”