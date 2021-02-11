Uppena Movie Release: Mega Brothers Sai Dharam Tej And Varun Tej Wish Vaishnav Tej ‘Best Of Luck’

Uppena Movie Release: It is all known that one more actor from Mega compound is going to make his debut into Tollywood. He is Panjaa Vaishnav Tej who is the younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej. This newbie is all set to entertain the audience with his first movie 'Uppena'. This movie is all set for a grand release tomorrow. On this special occasion, Mega brothers Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej have wished their brother 'All The Best' and are all super excited to see him on the silver screens.

Along with the pic of his brother Vaishnav Tej, he also wrote, "I wish you all the best for your first-ever movie, #Vaisshu babu…

Wishing good luck to the entire team of #Uppena".

The note reads, "Your movie is finally releasing tomorrow, brother!!! I am so happy and proud of you. It feels like yesterday when you were a little kid, and now you are all grown up, all set to hit the big screen! I know you are nervous and excited at the same time. It reminds me of the time when my first movie was released.

You are just getting started, I can't promise you that it will be an easy ride from here onwards, but it's worth the love you received from the audience.

It's a big day for you and all of us! Wishing you good luck for 'Uppena'! Can't wait to see you on the big screen, Vaishnav!

Your Loving Brother…".

🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/ikrSF26Wco — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 11, 2021





Uppena movie is directed by Bucchi Babu Sana and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers banners. Being the debut movie of Mega hero Panjaa Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, the story penned by ace director Sukumar, and has all the commercial elements to entertain all classes of audience. This movie also has Kollywood's versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role (Rayanam). While the music department is being handled by Devi Sri Prasad.

This flick is all set for a grand release tomorrow i.e on 12th February, 2021…