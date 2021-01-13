'Uppena' teaser hints Mega hero's love story

Mega Nephew Panja Vaishnav Tej is gearing up for his acting debut with 'Uppena' movie. Touted to be a period love story, Buchi Babu Sana is helming this project.



Featuring Krithi Shetty as the female lead, the makers have already impressed the audience with the singles. The makers have locked April 2nd, 2020 as the official release date of the film but the lockdown has made the makers to postpone the release.

Now the makers have unveiled the teaser of the film which hinted that the movie is going to be a beautiful and soulful love story of a village guy and a girl. The teaser sure has created a good impression on the audience.



Kollywood Actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial role in this film. Sukumar Writings in association with Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this project which is Devi Sri Prasad's musical.