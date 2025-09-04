Urvashi Rautela sets the internet ablaze

Red has always been a colour of power and glamour, and Urvashi Rautela proved it once again with her latest show-stopping look. The actress turned heads in a sparkling red open-backed jumpsuit, pairing the bold outfit with a diamond necklace, matching bangles, and free-flowing hair. The effortless styling exuded confidence while keeping the focus on her fiery ensemble.

The glittering sequins of the jumpsuit, combined with the sharpness of her jewellery, created a perfect balance of elegance and drama. Known for her fearless fashion statements, Urvashi once again delivered a viral-worthy moment. Fans flooded social media with compliments, hailing this as one of her most striking looks in recent times.

Beyond fashion, Urvashi is steadily making her mark on the film front. After sharing screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaj, she is now gearing up for her much-awaited Tamil debut. With curiosity already building around the project, her bold style statements only add to the buzz. If her latest look is anything to go by, Urvashi’s Tamil entry promises to be as fiery as her red-hot fashion moment.