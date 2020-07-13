Vamshi Paidipally convinced a star hero!

Vamshi Paidipally who was supposed to work with Superstar Mahesh Babu could not take the project on to the sets. Mahesh decided to call off the movie as he was not convinced with the script narrated by the director. Both already scored a big hit Maharshi and Mahesh wanted their second film to be bigger than Maharshi. who was supposed to work with Superstarcould not take the project on to the sets. Mahesh decided to call off the movie as he was not convinced with the script narrated by the director. Both already scored a big hit Maharshi and Mahesh wanted their second film to be bigger than Maharshi.

However, Vamshi Paidipally started approaching other heroes and in the process, he has narrated a script to Ram Charan. Both earlier worked on the film Yevadu. Now, both Vamshi and Charan might work together as Charan liked the script narrated by Vamshi.

The industry buzz states that the film begins next year, only after Charan wraps up both RRR and Acharya. An official announcement on the same is also expected to be out soon.