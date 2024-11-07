Vanara Celluloid announces debut project ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’

The new production house Vanara Celluloid has unveiled its first project, Tribanadhari Barbarik, directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala, with celebrated director Maruthi as the presenter. The film's title and theme were introduced through a powerful motion poster, setting an exciting tone for the upcoming cinematic experience.

Tribanadhari Barbarik delves into the story of Barbarik, the legendary son of Ghatotkacha and grandson of Bheema, celebrated for his extraordinary archery skills. The motion poster brings to life Barbarik’s mythological prowess and subtly connects his tale to the present day, blending iconic symbols like ancient weapons alongside a modern gun. This fusion hints at the film’s unique approach, merging mythology with contemporary themes.

The cast includes Sathyaraj, Vasishta N Simha, Sanchi Rai, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Motta Rajendra, and Udhyabhanu in major roles. With striking visuals captured by cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, action sequences choreographed by Ram Sunkara, and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh, the film promises high technical quality.

A highlight of the motion poster is the intense theme music created by Infusion Band, marking their debut in Indian cinema. Tribanadhari Barbarik is currently in post-production, with anticipation building among audiences eager to see how this unique story unfolds.











