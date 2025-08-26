Vasishta N Simha on ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’: A fresh story with strong emotions

The upcoming film Tribanadhari Barbarik, directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under Vanara Celluloid, is gearing up for release on August 29. Presented by star filmmaker Maruthi on the Maruthi Team Product banner, the film features Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Udaya Bhanu, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, Sanchi Roy, and Meghana in key roles. With its songs, teaser, and trailer already raising expectations, actor Vasishta N. Simha shared his insights on the film ahead of its release.

Speaking about how the project came his way, Vasishta revealed, “Director Mohan narrated the story during another shoot. The title Tribanadhari Barbarik itself sounded fresh. The character of Barbarik isn’t well known, and that intrigued me. The narration was strong, but the visuals came out even better.”

On what sets the film apart, he explained, “The story is very close to real life. Each character is important and relatable. I’ve done negative roles before, but here my role is completely different. I play a middle-class young man with big dreams, and my track is unique within the Barbarik story.”

The actor praised the ensemble cast, particularly veteran Sathyaraj, who plays Shyam Katu: “He’s like the loving grandfather everyone wishes for. Udaya Bhanu garu returns in a strong role, and every character—from Satyam Rajesh to Meghana—has depth.”

Highlighting the film’s theme, Vasishta said, “This isn’t a pure mythological movie. It blends Barbarik’s essence into a modern story. The emotions will connect with audiences across generations and regions.”

Appreciating producer Vijaypal Reddy’s passion for meaningful cinema and director Mohan’s uncompromising efforts, Vasishta concluded, “This film gives answers to real-life challenges and carries a strong message. I believe audiences will connect deeply with it.”