Vennela Kishore generates humor as Dr. Bhramaram in ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’

The upcoming family entertainer Santhana Prapthirasthu is set to deliver a heartwarming mix of comedy, emotions, and relatable life moments. Starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead, the film is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for ABCD and the popular web series Aha Naa Pellanta. Produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, the film takes a fresh and humorous look at modern relationships.

Adding an extra dose of comedy is Vennela Kishore as Dr. Bhramaram, a quirky specialist from Gharbha Gudi Wellness Centre. Inspired by real-life medical experts, this eccentric doctor is here to tackle sensitive issues with humor, wit, and unconventional remedies. His character poster teases a unique world where Ayurveda meets modern medicine, blending sarcasm with science. With his sharp one-liners and unfiltered opinions, Dr. Bhramaram is sure to steal the show.

Written by Sheik Dawood G, known for Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, the film seamlessly balances humor with emotional depth, addressing contemporary relationship challenges in a lighthearted manner. Enhancing the experience further is Sunil Kashyap’s engaging music, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.

With excitement building up, Santhana Prapthirasthu is set to bring uncontrollable laughter and heartfelt moments to audiences, ensuring a memorable big-screen experience.