Veteran actor Balayya passes away

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Balayya passed away at his residence in Yousufguda on Saturday morning. The actor passed away on his birthday. He was born in 1930, on April 9. He is believed to have suffering from old age-related health issues.

The actor has acted in more than 350 films and has also directed and produced a few. The movies he has acted in include Malleswari, Annamayya, Eththuki pi Eththu and many more. Celebrities, actors, and others have poured in condolences on social media over the passing away of a versatile actor. Further details are awaited.