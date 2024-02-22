Vijay Deverakonda Comments on Fan Video, Promises Meet-Up for 90% in Exams

When two friends jokingly dared their favorite movie star to comment on their Instagram video, they never expected him to respond, let alone with a heartwarming promise. But that's exactly what happened when Vijay Deverakonda, the popular Indian actor, caught wind of their playful challenge.

On February 15th, two students uploaded a selfie video on Instagram, teasing that they wouldn't hit the books until Vijay Deverakonda himself commented on their post. "If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video, then we will start preparing for our exam," they playfully declared. In the caption, they added, "Just in case if we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame it on @thedeverakonda ."

To their amazement, just two days later, Vijay Deverakonda did comment on their post. "Get 90%, and I will meet you," he wrote. The unexpected response not only surprised the two students but also garnered immense love and attention from other users. Deverakonda's comment quickly outshone the original post, and the video went viral.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his roles in hit films like "Pelli Choopulu" and "Arjun Reddy," has always had a strong connection with his fans. Despite facing setbacks with his recent film "Liger," he continues to engage with his audience in meaningful ways.



Currently, Deverakonda is busy preparing for his upcoming movie "Family Star," directed by Parasuram and slated to release on April 5th. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is highly anticipated by fans.



Vijay Deverakonda's promise to meet his fans if they excel in their exams not only showcases his commitment to academic excellence but also highlights his genuine affection for his supporters. His gesture serves as a source of motivation for students everywhere, proving that success is worth striving for.

