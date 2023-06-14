Vijay Deverakonda-Parasuram Petla’s second collaboration started with formal pooja

It is already known that the young sensation Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla have teamed up for the first time for a movie. Renowned producer Dil Raju is bankrolling this project on a large scale.



The movie, which has “Sita Ramam” fame Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, has been launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Noted producer Shyam Prasad Reddy sounded the clapboard on the lead pair, while Govardhan Rao Deverakonda directed the first shot, and popular financier Satti Rangaiah switched on the camera. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the shooting will commence very soon. Tentatively titled “VD 13,” the movie is the 54th film of Sri Venkateswara Creations.



