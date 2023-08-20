Vijay Deverakonda reveals interesting news about film with Gowtam Tinnanuri

Vijay Deverakonda’s new film “Kushi” is just a couple of weeks away from hitting the big screens. The actor’s dance performance with Samantha at the musical concert created much needed buzz on the film. He recently shot for an interview with Dulquer Salmaan for “King Of Kotha” promotions.

During this, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that his upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, which is tentatively titled “VD12,” is set in the gangster world. He further called it an exciting project.

The fact that Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music has doubled the expectations. The most sought-after actress Sreeleela is roped in to play the female lead. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing this flick under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie.