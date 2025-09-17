Vijay Deverakonda, Sekhar Kammula unveils teaser of ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’

The upcoming comedy-drama The Great Pre-Wedding Show, starring Thiruveer and Teena Sravya in the lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on November 7. The film is produced by Sanddeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani under the banners of 7 PM Productions and Puppet Show Productions, with Rahul Srinivas in the director’s chair.

The teaser was unveiled today by Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda and acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. Sharing the teaser on social media, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “I have known Thiruveer from before the world knew me. I am so happy to see him live his dreams! The teaser of #TheGreatPreWeddingShow looks breezy and relatable. Best wishes to Thiruveer and the team.”

The teaser introduces Thiruveer as a sought-after photographer who claims, “In this whole mandal, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, or pre-wedding, I am the go-to guy for shoots.” His playful banter with the female lead adds charm, as he asks to feature her picture in his studio, sparking a light-hearted romantic track filled with witty exchanges.

The comedy unfolds further when the hero agrees to a pre-wedding shoot, only to find himself dealing with the bride’s mother’s quirky rules. The teaser ends on a humorous note with Thiruveer seeking style advice from his assistant, leading to a laugh-out-loud moment.

With lively performances from Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, and Master Rohan, complemented by Suresh Bobbili’s music and K. Soma Sekhar’s visuals, The Great Pre-Wedding Show promises a refreshing blend of romance and humor.