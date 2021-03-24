Vijay Deverakonda's dream run on Youtube

Tollywood: Vijay Deverakonda is undeniably one of the most popular actors in the country right now. With 11 million followers on Instagram, Vijay became the most followed South Indian actor on the social media platform. His immense popularity is helping Vijay's earlier film to get millions of views on the internet.

Recently, the dubbed version of Vijay's last film World Famous Lover was released on Youtube. In less than two months of its release, the film gained more than 105 million views on the platform. Even though the movie is a flop in Telugu, it is being received extremely well by the audiences of the Northern belt. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle played the female leads in this Krathi Madhav's directorial film.

This increase in popularity will help Vijay's upcoming film Liger in getting good openings across North India. Directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger will have a pan-India release on September 9. Ananya Panday is playing the female lead in this movie.