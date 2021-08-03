Vijayendra Prasad clarifies on rumors about Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on a series of interesting projects. One of them is the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake which is currently in progress already. Pawan will soon work with directors Harish Shankar and Surender Reddy. There are reports that star writer Vijayendra Prasad approached Pawan with a script.



Here is clarity over the same. Vijayendra Prasad has given a clarity that he had not approached Pawan Kalyan with any script.



There are reports that Vijayendra Prasad approached Pawan Kalyan with a script titled Devara. However, we have a confirmation that there is no truth in the same.

Vijayendra Prasad himself confirmed that there is no truth in him approaching Pawan. He revealed that he wants to narrate a story to Pawan Kalyan but he is yet to approach the actor.