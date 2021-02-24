Vishal reworks on his directional debut script

Tollywood: Kollywood star Vishal who has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Enemy' is all set to wear the director's hat for his upcoming film 'Thupparivaalan 2'.

Touted to be the much-awaited sequel of director Mysskin 2017 released 'Thupparivaalan' movie, Vishal is not only going to star in the film but is also wielding the megaphone. As per the latest reports, the actor has reworked on the script and is going to begin the first shooting schedule of the movie in London. Revealing the same, Vishal said that they are waiting for the lockdown to relax in London. The shooting was supposed to take place in December but because of the lockdown, their plans got postponed. Meanwhile, Vishal rewrote the script. Vishal admitted that he has took over the director's hat because of his fall out with Mysskin.

"Actually my debut direction was supposed to be next year and the script is about 7 stray dogs, one cat, and a horse. When I was working with Mysskin, I never expected that I would have a clash with him. But, every film is like my baby. So, instead of ignoring it, I decided to direct the film," said Vishal.