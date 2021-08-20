Vishal wins over Lyca Productions!

Vishal is one of the star Tamil heroes who is currently working very hard in coming up with interesting stories for the audiences. The star hero won a legal battle against the prestigious production house Lyca Productions. With regards to the film Chakra, there was a controversy and Vishal won the battle successfully.



The Tamil hero has also tweeted the same on social media.



Taking to the Twitter profile, Vishal wrote, "Always believed that Justice will Prevail & Truth will Triumph. The False Case against me & #Chakra Movie filed by LYCA has been dismissed by the Hon High Court of Madras today & hav ordered them to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lacs for foisting a false case & harassing me," tweeted Vishal.



On the work front, Vishal will be next seen in 'Enemy' and 'Thupparivaaian 2.'