We imagined Allu Arjun for ‘Arjun Reddy’ charcter: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

"Arjun Reddy" director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has revealed an interesting insight into the inception of his debut film. While discussing his vision for "Arjun Reddy," Sandeep disclosed that he imagined actor Allu Arjun in the lead role during the scriptwriting phase. However, the director didn't get the opportunity to narrate the script to Allu Arjun at that time.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his desire to share the narrative of "Arjun Reddy" with Allu Arjun but mentioned that it never came to fruition. Interestingly, he also mentioned that he had previously narrated a different story to Allu Arjun in 2011, though the project didn't materialize then.

Now, after more than a decade, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to collaborate with Allu Arjun for an upcoming film. While the director hasn't finalized the script for this project, it marks an exciting reunion after the filmmaker's successful ventures in both Telugu and Bollywood cinema. Sandeep is currently occupied with projects featuring Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor, and Allu Arjun's film is anticipated to commence after these commitments.

Fans are eager to witness the magic that Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun will create together, bringing a long-awaited collaboration to fruition.