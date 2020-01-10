Top
What films can you catch up this week?
It is a big festival week in Telugu states and for film lovers, the week is going to be a big feast.

It is a big festival week in Telugu states and for film lovers, the week is going to be a big feast. Mahesh Babu, Rajnikanth, Allu Arjun, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone have new films releasing or released at the theatres, depending on when you read this news item.

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru


Mahesh Babu in the complete Mass avatar is coming after almost 6 years and Vijayashanthi is making a comeback with the film, after 15 years. Anil Ravipudi directed the film. The movie is releasing on 11th January 2020.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo


Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for the third time and this time with a big ensemble. Tabu is acting in Telugu after a long time and SS Thaman songs are already a big hit. The movie is coming out on 12th January 2020.

Entha Manchi Vadavura


Nandamuri Kalyanram after 118 is coming with Shatamanam Bhavathi director Sathish Vegnesna's new film, Entha Manchi Vadavura on 15th January 2020.

Rajnikanth's Darbar


Rajnikanth's Pongal treats in AR Murugadoss's direction, Darbar released on 9th January 2020. The movie is pleasing Rajni fans.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji


Tanhaji is a war biopic of Maratha Commander-in-chief of Sivaji Maharaj, Tanhaji. Ajay Devgn acted in the lead role with Saif Ali Khan as antagonist and Kajol as the lady lead. The movie released on 10th January 2020.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak


Meghana Gulzar after Raazi came up with acid attack victim Lakshmi's story with Deepika Padukone in the lead character. The movie released on 10th January 2020.

So, choose wisely among these and spend your Sankranthi with family members, at theatres. Happy Sankranthi!

