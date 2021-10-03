When will RRR release?

RRR release date: With all the Bollywood filmmakers announcing the new release dates of their movies, there is huge pressure on team RRR to confirm the release date. The film was supposed to release in theatres next month but the makers postponed it.

With theatres becoming fully functional in Maharashtra and other states, let us hope that the RRR team will also announce the release date of the film. As of now, the team did not confirm the release date.

The latest reports reveal us that the team is planning to release the film most likely during Sankranthi. But, there are already a bunch of films lined up for a massive release during Sankranthi and it can result in a big confusion.

Rajamouli is the film's director. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will play the lead roles in the movie. More details will be out soon.