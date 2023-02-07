Writer Padmabhushan Team Unveils a Delightful Surprise

The latest film by young actor Suhas, "Writer Padmabhushan", has been well-received at the box office. Directed by Shanmukha Prasanth, the family-friendly movie stars Tina Shilparaj in the lead role and features supporting performances by Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Goparaju, Gouri Priya Reddy, and others.

In a sweet surprise, the filmmakers announced plans to host 28 special shows of the film across the Telugu states, open only to women, who can attend for free. This is a generous and thoughtful gesture for the women in the region.



The movie is produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project.

