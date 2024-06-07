‘Yevam’ Trailer: Chandini Chowdary as a fierce cop steals the show

Actress Chandini Chaudhary is set to enthral viewers with her portrayal of a determined police officer in the upcoming crime thriller, 'Yevam'. The film’s trailer has been released and it has sparked anticipation among movie buffs, offering a tantalizing glimpse into its gripping storyline.



The trailer opens with Chandini Chaudhary stepping into the role of PSI Soumya at the Vikarabad police station, where she encounters resistance from Bharat Raj, a CI keen on assigning her to the files section. Determined to prove herself, Soumya navigates the challenges of her male-dominated workplace, earning respect and forging unexpected alliances.



As the trailer unfolds, it takes a dark turn with the introduction of a chilling antagonist, portrayed by Vashishta, who preys on unsuspecting girls using the guise of a dinner invitation with the allure of Prabhas. Amidst the escalating tension, Ashu Reddy emerges as a pivotal character, confronting the villain with fearless resolve.



Chandini's character embarks on a relentless pursuit to apprehend the elusive killer, challenging societal norms and advocating for the rights of the victims. With each revelation, the trailer intensifies, promising a riveting cinematic experience filled with suspense and intrigue.



Directed by Prakash Dantuluri, 'Yevam' promises to deliver an immersive crime thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Mark your calendars for June 14th, as 'Yevam' hits theaters, offering a compelling narrative that explores the complexities of justice, courage, and the human spirit. Don't miss out on this captivating cinematic journey.

