Young hero Mahendran unveils intriguing first look of ‘Abadameva Jayathe’

Young hero Mahendran unveiled the first look of “Abadameva Jayathe,” extending his best wishes to the team. He appreciated the filmmakers for crafting a compelling story with mostly new actors and expressed eagerness to watch the film on the big screen.
Directed by K. Karthikeyan Santosh and produced under Purple Film Factory, Abadameva Jayathe features Master Vikas, Vijay Krishna, Master Bhanu, Arun, and Mayanad Thakur in lead roles. The technical crew includes Vikas Chikbalapur as the cinematographer, Pavan as the music director, and Shadow as the editor.
The film explores the postpartum challenges women face and the emotional consequences of untreated complications following failed pregnancies. Master Vikas delivers a remarkable performance as Young Bhaskar, portraying a character deeply affected by these issues. Vijaya Krishna, playing Bhaskar’s mother, brings authenticity to the postpartum struggles, while Master Bhanu, as Young Raju, adds humor to the narrative.
The story revolves around a man who firmly believes in the adage “Honesty is the best policy” and an old saying that liars will have daughters as punishment. The film delves into his struggles, his deep-seated fears, and the ultimate truth he discovers.
Originally titled Patela Manvadu, the film was shot in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Previously, hero Kartikeya launched the title, while Sudheer Babu revealed the first look poster.