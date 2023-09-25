Youthful entertainer ‘MAD’ locks new release date

Sithara Entertainments is one of the biggest and highly production houses in Telugu Cinema. The super active production house is now coming up youthful and crazy entertainer “MAD.” Movie has complete young cast and Haarika Suryadevara is debuting with this film as producer. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film.

Kalyan Shankar is debuting with the film as writer-director. Jr NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are cast in “MAD” in leading roles.









Now, the production house has announced the sensational crazy entertainer to release on 6th October. Already, teasers and songs released from the movie have become viral and created huge buzz for the film. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas is co-producing the cinema. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film. National Award-winning editor, Navin Nooli is editing the film.



Production house has no holds barred approach for this film, as a craziest entertainer and have huge confidence that the “MAD” will be a huge blockbuster post release.