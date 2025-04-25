Live
Tridha exudes world school glamour with modern touch
Tridha Choudhury may have taken a backseat in Telugu cinema lately, but the actress knows how to make her presence felt whenever she steps into the spotlight. The Kolkata-born beauty, who made a memorable debut opposite Nikhil in Surya vs Surya back in 2015, has since carved out a space for herself in Bengali and Hindi films, steadily expanding her cinematic repertoire.
Recently, Tridha turned heads in a show-stopping traditional look. Dressed in a vibrant green saree with a bold red border, she exuded old-school glamour with a modern twist. Her strappy embroidered blouse, soft cascading curls, and a pop of pink lipstick added the perfect touch of elegance and sass. Posing effortlessly for the cameras, she reminded everyone why she’s still a fan favourite.
Her last appearance on screen was in the Hindi film Dil Dosti Aur Dogs, where she portrayed the role of Rebecca. Though she hasn’t returned to Telugu films in a while, her recent stylish outing has sparked fresh curiosity about a potential comeback.
With her screen presence, evolving fashion game, and undeniable charm, Tridha Choudhury seems poised for a renewed innings in the South. Whether or not a Telugu project is on the cards, one thing’s for sure—when Tridha steps out, she makes it count.