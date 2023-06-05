Live
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-06-2023
- Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary today
- Apple WWDC 2023: Timings, How to watch online and What to Expect
- This is what actor Pranitha Subhash eats to be healthy
- Tension grips in Prakasam amid YSRCP and TDP protest
- Odisha train tragedy: Death toll from Bengal rises to 81 as more bodies identified
- Gutierrez is first Hispanic American in space
- Indian households to make over 50% non-cash transactions by FY26: Redseer
- Lucknow University to set up ‘Bharat Lab’ to study consumer behaviour
- Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to grace 'Adipurush' pre- release event
Trisha reclaims glory after Ponniyin Selvan
Once a star actress, Trisha had slowed down in her career until a couple of years ago.
Once a star actress, Trisha had slowed down in her career until a couple of years ago. Critics had written her off at one point, and even the actress didn’t sign any star hero’s film with top banners. But, it’s all a thing of the past and the actress has bounced back to reclaim her glory and how!
Trisha was last seen in a crucial lead role in Mani Ratnam’s two- part historical magnum opus, “Ponniyin Selvan.” And here’s her envious line-up of future projects. Trisha will next be seen in star hero Vijay’s highly-anticipated gangster drama, “Leo.” She is the front-runner to play the female lead opposite Tamil star Ajith Kumar.
Trisha is also said to be in talks to play the female lead in Dhanush’s prestigious golden jubilee film, tentatively titled “D50.” Finally, Trisha is also the first choice of Malayalam star Mohanlal’s upcoming film in Ram’s direction. Needless to say, 2023 and 2024 are going to be quite memorable for all the fans of this gorgeous beauty.