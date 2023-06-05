Trisha reclaims glory after Ponniyin Selvan

Once a star actress, Trisha had slowed down in her career until a couple of years ago. Critics had written her off at one point, and even the actress didn’t sign any star hero’s film with top banners. But, it’s all a thing of the past and the actress has bounced back to reclaim her glory and how!



Trisha was last seen in a crucial lead role in Mani Ratnam’s two- part historical magnum opus, “Ponniyin Selvan.” And here’s her envious line-up of future projects. Trisha will next be seen in star hero Vijay’s highly-anticipated gangster drama, “Leo.” She is the front-runner to play the female lead opposite Tamil star Ajith Kumar.

Trisha is also said to be in talks to play the female lead in Dhanush’s prestigious golden jubilee film, tentatively titled “D50.” Finally, Trisha is also the first choice of Malayalam star Mohanlal’s upcoming film in Ram’s direction. Needless to say, 2023 and 2024 are going to be quite memorable for all the fans of this gorgeous beauty.