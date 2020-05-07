Tumakuru Girl's TikTok Video Gets Her Role in Shine Shetty Web Series

In earlier days, it was not easy for common people to have any kind of contact with the film industry. It was herculean task and took years to even reach out or meet not just the stars but also technicals from the cinema industry. Thanks to social media, the gap has now narrowed down and the accessibility to people from the industry has gotten easier. Moreover, for filmmakers too it has become easier for filmmakers to hunt for talent. They don't have to spend days on conducting auditions for roles anymore as there are several tools on social media to showcase one's acting talent. There are several actors who have bagged roles in movies via their photos shared on Facebook.

This is the age of TikTok. Now, in the current scenario, people are making the best use of their free time to create videos on TikTok during lockdown. People are not only able to lip sync to songs and movie dialogues on this app, Tik Tok also includes several other features for those wanting to showcase their talent. So this is the world of TikTok stars as there is no dearth of talent on this particular app.

In a recent instance, a Tumakuru girl Sahana Gowda became a sensation thanks to her TikTok video. She won a million hearts with her video and guess what? Now, we hear that the makers of a web series are in talks with the girl to act opposite none other than Shine Shetty who became quite famous after his stint on the recently concluded Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss. It appears the girl really hit a jackpot with her TikTok video.



