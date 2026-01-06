IIT Kanpur E-Summit to unite India’s startup ecosystem from January 23–25

Kanpur: The Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Kanpur is set to host its annual flagship event, E-Summit from January 23 to 25, 2026, at the IIT Kanpur campus. Registrations for the much-anticipated summit are now open, inviting participation from students, entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and startup enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.

E-Summit 2025 aims to serve as a dynamic platform celebrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Over three days, the event will bring together the academic community, venture capitalists, new-age founders, industry experts, and government officials to engage in meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange. The summit will feature a wide array of activities including networking sessions, workshops, competitions, hackathons, fireside chats, panel discussions, and a large-scale Startup Expo.

One of the major highlights of E-Summit 2025 will be its Startup Expo, which will showcase a diverse range of innovative startups and entrepreneurial ventures. The expo will attract prominent investors, industrialists, academicians, policymakers, and students, offering startups valuable exposure and opportunities for collaboration and funding. The summit will also host the finale of the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC), where school students will pitch their business ideas, encouraging entrepreneurial thinking at an early age.

The final day of the summit will witness the grand finale of UpStart 2025, E-Cell IIT Kanpur’s flagship business model pitching competition. Regional winners from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, along with participants from the Seoul (South Korea) edition, will compete on a national and international stage, presenting innovative and original business ideas.

E-Summit 2025 will also feature multiple engaging competitions and hackathons, including BizEntangle, Be Angel, $tock the Stock, Model United Corporation, SellYourSole, and Decrypt, designed to test participants’ strategic thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities. In addition, hands-on workshops conducted in collaboration with leading organizations such as Meta, Google, and Microsoft will focus on design thinking, branding, visionary leadership, and the entrepreneurial applications of Generative AI.

Adding further value, the summit will host insightful fireside chats and panel discussions led by renowned industry leaders and entrepreneurs. Building on its legacy, E-Summit 2025 continues a tradition that has previously featured influential voices such as Aman Gupta, Kunal Shah, Nikhil Kamath, and Mukesh Bansal, inspiring thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs.