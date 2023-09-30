‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shooting update: Intense schedule wrapped up

Mass director Harish Shankar associated with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan for the action drama “Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” which is currently in the production stage. This is the second collaboration of actor and director after a massive blockbuster “Gabbar Singh.” The movie is inspired from Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster “Theri.’ Director Dasaradh, who is familiar with films like “Santhosham” and “Mr Perfect” is penning the screenplay.

The latest update is that the makers of “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” wrapped up an intense schedule. The word is that Pawan Kalyan delivered an exploding performance in this schedule. The makers promised that they would unveil exciting updates soon. Happening beauty Sreeleela plays the female lead. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes.

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. Ashutosh Rana, Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, Temper Vamsi, and KGF fame Avinash are playing other vital roles. The movie is expected to arrive in 2024.