Video: Rashmika Mandanna connects with nature, soaks in waterfall on Earth Day

Rashmika Mandanna took a refreshing approach to celebrating Earth Day! She shared a video on her social media where she's enjoying a picturesque waterfall, clad in a white bralette and a flowing skirt. The stunning visuals quickly captured the attention of fans, making the video go viral.

Beyond her captivating look, fans loved seeing Rashmika reconnect with nature.



Meanwhile, on the movie front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ This is the much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ where she reprises her role as Srivalli, the wife of the daring Pushpa Raj.



Previously, Rashmika spoke about the challenges and joys of portraying Srivalli. Since the character and story unfolded gradually during filming, each day on set felt like exploring a new world. This lack of initial information meant a lot of improvisation was required, making the role both demanding and exciting.



However, things are different for ‘Pushpa 2.’ Rashmika now has a deeper understanding of the story and her character. She describes Srivalli 2.0 as ‘super sorted,’ hinting at a more confident and developed Srivalli in the sequel. This transformation is sure to pique the interest of fans who are eagerly waiting to see Rashmika bring Srivalli to life once again.

