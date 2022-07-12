Vignesh Shivan Is All Proud Of His Wife Nayanthara And Congratulates Her Post Announcing 75th Movie…

It is all known that South Indian lady superstar Nayanthara announced her 75th movie recently and is all set to team up with Zee Studios for a lady-oriented film. Tentatively called as 'Lady Superstar 75', the makers dropped an official announcement and also dropped a special video teaser on this special occasion. Even Nayan's husband Vignesh is also proud of his dear wifey and dropped a congratulatory tweet on his social media page…



Very Proud of my wife 😇😇😇 #LadySuperstar75 #Nayanthara congrats to the awesome team :) am sure this one is gonna be a solid film ! All the best Nilesh :) make it huge 😇🙏🏼🥰🥳 https://t.co/lhC21Qpta8 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2022

Sharing the Zee Studios announcement, he also wrote, "Very Proud of my wife #LadySuperstar75 #Nayanthara congrats to the awesome team :) am sure this one is gonna be a solid film ! All the best Nilesh make it huge".

This is the official announcement of Nayanthara's 75th movie… They also wrote, "Announcing #ladySuperstar75 Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios".

Going with the teaser, the movie details are out… It will be directed by Nilesh Krishna who worked under ace filmmaker Shankar as an assistant and is being produced by Zee Studios in association with NAAD studios and Trident Arts. Satyaraj and Jai are roped in to play prominent roles in this female-oriented movie while Dinesh Krishnan is handling the cinematography section.

Presently Nayanthara is busy with the Jawan movie which has Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor and Atlee as the director.

South Indian popular lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied a knot on 9th June, 2022 at Mahabalipuram in the presence of their close friends and families. A few film celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander, Dileep, and Atlee attended the wedding and blessed the couple.