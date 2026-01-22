Vijay Devarakonda unveils GV Prakash’s ‘Happy Raj’ promo

Following the much-discussed title reveal, the makers of Happy Raj have now released the film’s official promo, and it has struck an instant chord with audiences. The Telugu version of the promo was unveiled by Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda, adding to the excitement and visibility surrounding the project. Since its release, the promo has received an overwhelmingly positive response across digital platforms, with viewers praising its upbeat tone and infectious energy.

Produced by Jayavardhan under the Beyond Pictures banner, Happy Raj marks Production No.1 and is envisioned as a wholesome entertainer that appeals to audiences of all age groups. Directed by Maria Elanchezian, the promo offers a delightful glimpse into a world driven by optimism, warmth, and positivity, staying true to the spirit suggested by the film’s title.

One of the biggest highlights of the promo is GV Prakash Kumar, who appears in the titular role with an effortless charm and cheerful screen presence. The lively visuals and refreshing narrative treatment have resonated strongly with viewers, many of whom have described the promo as a much-needed dose of feel-good cinema. Social media has been buzzing with appreciation for its relatability and uplifting mood.

The film stars GV Prakash Kumar alongside Sri Gouri Priya and also marks the much-awaited return of evergreen actor Abbas to Tamil cinema, adding nostalgia and excitement. The supporting cast includes George Mariyam, Prarthna, Adhirchi Arun, Madurai Muthu, Sofa Boy Rasool, among others.

With cinematography by Madhan Christopher, music by Justin Prabhakaran, editing by RK Selva, and art direction by Kumar Gangappa, Happy Raj is shaping up to be a heartwarming entertainer packed with laughter, positivity, and joy.