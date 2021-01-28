Vijay Sethupathi May Play Villain In Prabhas's Salaar?

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi who has won the hearts of millions movie buffs with his natural acting skills enjoys a massive fan following. There were rumours about the Kollywood actor appearing in the Tollywood movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. However, the plan did not materialise due to Vijay's busy call sheet. Now, the latest we hear is that Sethupathi is likely to work in a Kannada movie under a famous star director.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has fans throughout India. And he is one actor who looks to play characters that gives him scope to perform and doesn't mind not playing lead roles in movies. Neither does he bother about not having a hero image. The actor portrays different characters of his choice. Even though he is a huge star on par with top heroes, he never hesitates to play villain roles opposite any lead actors. We can cite the example of his recent Kollywood outing 'Master' to illustrate this where he played a baddie opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Now, we hear that the actor will be working in a Kannada movie under the direction of a famous director. Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel, who made back to back movies with Rocking star Yash will be making a movie called 'Salaar' for Prabhas under the banner Hombale films. This will be a Mega budget movie and according to the sources Vijay Sethupathi will play an antagonist in this movie. Shooting will commence with scenes between Prabhas and Sethupathi, we hear. Sethupathi has given a limited call sheet for this movie and hence shooting will be carried out continuously without break, it is being said. However, we are yet to receive official confirmation in this regard.

Dalapathi Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer got released on January 13 and the movie has become a box office hit. Sethupathi had enacted the role of a villain 'Bhavani ' in this movie and people have lauded his performance. Currently, Vijay Sethupathi has many movies on hand. The actor is stepping into Bollywood through the movie 'Mumbaikar'.