Vikram shares his excitement for ‘Thangalaan’ at Vijayawada promotion

The team behind the highly anticipated period action film "Thangalaan," starring Chiyan Vikram, held a press meet in Vijayawada today to promote the movie ahead of its grand worldwide theatrical release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner, in association with Neelam Productions, the film is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields and is based on real events. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

At the event, Vikram expressed his excitement about the film and his visit to Vijayawada, noting the strong support of the Telugu audience for good cinema. "Thangalaan" is described as a beautiful adventure film filled with emotions, crafted by director Pa Ranjith, who Vikram praised as his favorite collaborator. He encouraged audiences to watch the film in theaters on August 15, promising a transportive experience.

Hollywood actor Daniel, who plays a significant role in the film, shared his excitement about working with Vikram and Pa Ranjith, expressing gratitude for being part of the project. Malavika Mohanan, who portrays the character of 'Aarti,' described her role as the best of her career and expressed her enthusiasm for the film. Producer Dhanunjayan highlighted the captivating content and Vikram's remarkable dedication, assuring that "Thangalaan" will be a memorable film for both the team and the audience. The film's Telugu release is being handled by Mythri Movie Distribution.

