 Vishwak Sen's House Robbed: ₹2 Lakh Diamond Ring Stolen, Police Investigating

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen's house was robbed. A thief, who broke into Vishwak Sen's house in Film Nagar, reportedly stole a diamond ring worth ₹2 lakhs, according to a police complaint.

According to the complaint filed by Vishwak Sen's father, Karate Raju, on March 17, when he returned from his morning walk, the door of the house was open. Upon entering, he noticed that the diamond ring worth ₹2 lakhs was missing. Immediately, he filed a complaint at the local police station. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, the police stated.

The police identified an unknown bike in front of Vishwak Sen's house in the CCTV footage. The investigation is ongoing, with a focus on the person who may have committed the robbery.

Vishwak Sen's father, Karate Raju, is a martial arts karate instructor. Vishwak Sen's real name is Dinesh Prasad Naidu, but he changed his name to Vishwak Sen after entering the film industry. His father also produced the film Falaknuma Das, in which his son starred as the hero and also directed.

Vishwak Sen's last two films incurred significant losses at the box office. Mechanic Rocky, which was released in November 2024, received positive reviews but failed to meet box office expectations. His February 14 release Laila was a disaster, failing to recover even ₹1 crore, falling short of its ₹8 crore break-even target.

Currently, Vishwak Sen is working on a movie titled Funky, directed by Anudeep, known for the success of Jathiratnalu.