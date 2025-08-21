Live
- War 2 Box Office Day 8: Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr Film Crosses ₹200 Crore
Highlights
War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr enters the ₹200 crore club in just 8 days. Check the full day 8 box office collection, occupancy, and latest updates.
War 2 has become a big hit. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. In its first 7 days, it earned ₹199.25 crore net in India. On Day 8, it collected ₹1.02 crore net, making the total ₹200.27 crore net.
The movie had an occupancy of 6.66% in Hindi, 15.59% in Tamil, and 12.30% in Telugu on Thursday. Chennai and Bengaluru showed the best audience response.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana.
With this, War 2 has entered the ₹200 crore club in just 8 days. The film is expected to do well in the coming weekend too.
