What to Watch: Streaming & Theatrical Releases (May 18–25, 2025)
As summer heats up, so does the entertainment landscape. From long-awaited sequels and star-studded web shows to regional gems and bold new comedies, the week of May 18 to May 25, 2025, brings a fresh mix of content across OTT platforms and theaters. Whether you're a fan of thrillers, romances, documentaries, or quirky dramas, there’s something for you. Here’s your guide to the latest releases this week.
OTT Releases (May 18–25, 2025)
Netflix
- Peppa Pig Season 7 – May 19 | English
- Sarah Silverman – Postmortem – May 20 | Stand-up Comedy
- Poor Season 1 – May 21 | English
- Real Men Season 1 – May 21 | English
- Sneaky Links – Dating After Dark Season 1 – May 21 | English
- She The People Part 1 – May 22 | English
- Sirens (Limited Series) – May 22 | English
- Big Mouth Season 8 – May 23 | English
- Forget You Not – May 23 | Taiwanese
- UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre – May 23 | Documentary Feature
- Air Force Elite – Thunderbirds – May 23 | English
- Off Track 2 – May 23 | Swedish
- Fear Street – Prom Queen – May 23 | English
- Our Unwritten Soul – May 24 | Korean
Apple TV+
- Fountain of Youth – May 23 | English
JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar
- Truth or Trouble – May 19
- And Just Like That: Season 3 – May 22
- Criminal Justice – May 22
- Find the Farzi – May 23
- Pee Wee as Himself – May 24
- Tucci in Italy – May 19
- Landman – May 21
- Heart Beat Season 2 – May 22 | Tamil
Amazon Prime Video
- Motorheads – May 20
- Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 – May 22
ETV Win (Telugu)
Calling Bell – May 18
Pendulum (Telugu Dub of Malayalam film) – Later this week
SonyLIV & Lionsgate Play
- Inheritance (Lionsgate Play) – May 23 | English
Theatrical Releases – May 23, 2025
Hollywood
- Sister Midnight
- Lilo & Stitch
Bollywood
- Pune Highway
- Bhool Chuk Maaf
- Kapkapiii
- Kesari Veer
- Tomchi
- Love Karu Yaa Shaadi
- Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu
Regional Film Releases
Marathi:
- Vaama – Ladai Sanmanachi
- Mangalashtaka Returns
- Mawaali
- Shaatir – The Beginning
- Sajana
Gujarati:
- Bhram
- Pappa No Insurance
- Bela
Malayalam:
- 916 Kunjoottan
- Narivetta
- Detective Ujjwalan
- Azadi
- Police Day
- Moonwalk
Tamil:
- Vembu
- Ace
- Aagakadavana
Kannada:
- Kuladalli Keelyavudo
- Manku Thimmana Kagga
- Kirik
Bengali:
- Chandrabindoo
- Onko Ki Kothin
- Bramha Arjun
Final Cut: Your Watchlist Awaits
From the launch of edgy series like Sneaky Links to theatrical action with Kesari Veer, and heartwarming originals like Fountain of Youth, this week is packed with diverse content. Whether you're into indie gems or big-banner drama, now’s the perfect time to binge, discover, and revisit your favorite genres.