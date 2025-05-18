What to Watch: Streaming & Theatrical Releases (May 18–25, 2025)

As summer heats up, so does the entertainment landscape. From long-awaited sequels and star-studded web shows to regional gems and bold new comedies, the week of May 18 to May 25, 2025, brings a fresh mix of content across OTT platforms and theaters. Whether you're a fan of thrillers, romances, documentaries, or quirky dramas, there’s something for you. Here’s your guide to the latest releases this week.

OTT Releases (May 18–25, 2025)

Netflix

Peppa Pig Season 7 – May 19 | English

Sarah Silverman – Postmortem – May 20 | Stand-up Comedy

Poor Season 1 – May 21 | English

Real Men Season 1 – May 21 | English

Sneaky Links – Dating After Dark Season 1 – May 21 | English

She The People Part 1 – May 22 | English

Sirens (Limited Series) – May 22 | English

Big Mouth Season 8 – May 23 | English

Forget You Not – May 23 | Taiwanese

UNTOLD: The Fall of Favre – May 23 | Documentary Feature

Air Force Elite – Thunderbirds – May 23 | English

Off Track 2 – May 23 | Swedish

Fear Street – Prom Queen – May 23 | English

Our Unwritten Soul – May 24 | Korean

Apple TV+

Fountain of Youth – May 23 | English

JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar

Truth or Trouble – May 19

And Just Like That: Season 3 – May 22

Criminal Justice – May 22

Find the Farzi – May 23

Pee Wee as Himself – May 24

Tucci in Italy – May 19

Landman – May 21

Heart Beat Season 2 – May 22 | Tamil

Amazon Prime Video

Motorheads – May 20

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 – May 22

ETV Win (Telugu)

Calling Bell – May 18

Pendulum (Telugu Dub of Malayalam film) – Later this week

SonyLIV & Lionsgate Play

Inheritance (Lionsgate Play) – May 23 | English

Theatrical Releases – May 23, 2025

Hollywood

Sister Midnight

Lilo & Stitch

Bollywood

Pune Highway

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Kapkapiii

Kesari Veer

Tomchi

Love Karu Yaa Shaadi

Agar Magar Kintu Lekin Parantu

Regional Film Releases

Marathi:

Vaama – Ladai Sanmanachi

Mangalashtaka Returns

Mawaali

Shaatir – The Beginning

Sajana

Gujarati:

Bhram

Pappa No Insurance

Bela

Malayalam:

916 Kunjoottan

Narivetta

Detective Ujjwalan

Azadi

Police Day

Moonwalk

Tamil:

Vembu

Ace

Aagakadavana

Kannada:

Kuladalli Keelyavudo

Manku Thimmana Kagga

Kirik

Bengali:

Chandrabindoo

Onko Ki Kothin

Bramha Arjun

Final Cut: Your Watchlist Awaits

From the launch of edgy series like Sneaky Links to theatrical action with Kesari Veer, and heartwarming originals like Fountain of Youth, this week is packed with diverse content. Whether you're into indie gems or big-banner drama, now’s the perfect time to binge, discover, and revisit your favorite genres.