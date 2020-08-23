Why Did Trisha Delete Her Instagram Pictures?

Famous South Indian actress Trisha has sprung a surprise on social media. Her fans were shocked to discover that she had deleted all the posts on her Instagram except seven posts.



Trisha who was away from social media for sometime, re-appeared for news about her marriage with Tamil actor Simbu. But recently, the actress who's a household name in both Tollywood and Kollywood, deleted hundreds of her photos.

Trisha has millions of followers on Instagram (about 2.5 million.). Her Instagram had hundreds of videos and photos and she has now deleted all of them except seven. Her followers have no clarity about this.

But her marriage with the controversial actor Shimbu has been denied by the actress. Trisha recently walked out of a big ticket Telugu movie with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi titled "Aacharya" much to the disappointment of her fans. Now, to her utter belief, fans are disappointed that Trisha has even deleted all her stylish selfies.

Trisha Krishnan, a pass out from the prestigious Ethiraj College for Women has worked with some of the top stars in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Her movie Vinnaithandi Varuvaya with Simbu was remade in Telugu with Samantha and Nag Chaitanya as Ye Maaya Chesava, where the sparks flew for the lead couple. The movie was directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and became a blockbuster.

It is surprising to see Trisha deleting pictures. Does her act convey something? Is there a hidden message? Let's wait to hear from her.