Will act till my last breath; Saanve Megghana

Saanve Megghana who was last seen in the Telugu movie 'Bilalpur Police Station' believes that she is fortunate enough that her career chooses her and not the other way. Megghana began her career in acting at a young age of 18.

Her career began when Jayasudha, a veteran actor rang up her mother. Recalling about the same, Megghana adds, "There was a shoot happening at my college St. Francis, Begumpet and for mandatory attendance I had to assist the team being part of Social service.

Somebody from the team bumped into me and asked me if I could act, to which I said No, I can dance. I gave them my mom's number to get away. Cut to two months, my mom gets a call from Jayasudha Ma'am, asking if I would be interested to act in a sitcom produced by her.

I auditioned the next day which happens to be the first time I ever acted. It was magical. Subsequently, my number was circulated and people began to approach me for roles in films. It was surreal for a girl like me who has no film background. I knew this was the beginning and ever since then, with immense faith, I know I belong to this world of cinema."

For her, doing small roles in a couple of Telugu films before doing her lead roles was a great experience and learning. It was more like an acting school for her.

She adds, "I was naive and I knew absolutely nothing. But by then, I was in love with how I felt being on sets. Irrespective of the screen space or the role, I wanted to put myself out there, I've done a film Bilalpur Police Station with minuscule screen space at the age of 18 and I've also played a couple of small roles in Syeraa and MEB. During the process, I've developed a lot of patience while working in these films."

Like the other debutants it wasn't easy breezy task for her as well as a debutant. She also shares that she has been to countless number of auditions and it has been almost 4 years now, that she has been embarked to this journey with having no film background.

"I didn't have the right guidance to take any step further. I almost felt like I'm fighting a losing battle but I dug my heels in, I gathered patience, courage and worked on myself. It was nothing but belief, a belief that the best is coming for you. Nothing can beat that.

I will act till my last breath. But If I'm really put in such situation, I think I'll work off camera, but definitely Cinema. I'm trying to live in the moment of being a well-known personality in the Telugu industry and It feels like a dream but it's actually coming true.

I'm very confident about my abilities which make me feel I deserve it. I'm thrilled for my upcoming releases and work harder than I ever have," says the 'Bilalpur' actress.

She further adds saying that she thinks being here for 4 years now was not an easy task.

She says, "Year in year out, we go through so much and these 4 years now taught me that nothing ever comes easy and If it does, it goes away easy. I've been more than patient with myself. I think as human, the least we could do is TRY.

In this process, I could discover a lot about myself. When I look back, I see how every little moment was so valuable to me and that's what makes me value every little thing that happens to me in my life now."

At present, Megghana is all set for the release of her next film Pitta Kathalu in which she plays the role of 'Ramula'. Pitta Kathalu is an Anthology, in colloquial Telugu it means, Short stories about women, that consists of 4 films directed by 4 phenomenal directors telling us stories about powerful women.

It's going to be the first ever Telugu Netflix Originals. The part that she played is named "Ramula" and has been directed by the amazing Tharun Bhascker. The movie is set to be released on the 19th of February.

She will next be seen in her upcoming project, where she will be opposite Anand Devarakonda and the movie directed by debutant Damodara who's got innate sense of storytelling, it's going to be a very exciting story, under King of the hill and Tanga productions.

Megghana also reveals that she has always been a Bollywood freak and would love to grab an opportunity in the Bollywood industry.

The love for dance and acting

Megghana has also been a fantabulous dance since the start and for her dance is her first love. She says that there is not even a day of hers that passes without dancing. Though, Megghana has not been a trained dancer, learning different styles in dance is definitely in her 'to-do list'.

"Dance and Acting are both beautifully hitched. I act while I dance and I can also dance while I can act. With all the humility, I think I'm a brilliant dancer. I can groove to any song you play. At times, I dance just before going for my shot. That brings joy to me. I think we should do anything and everything that brings joy to us," ends the actress.