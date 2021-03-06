Will Jagapathi Babu's Presence Change Fortunes Of Darshan's Roberrt in Telugu States?

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's most awaited movie "Roberrt" which will be released on March 11 has created a lot of sensation in both Karnataka and the Telugu states. We already told you that the movie is releasing on a massive scale in AP and Telangana too.

The makers of the Darshan movie even came down all the way to Hyderabad to hold a massive pre-release event. Darshan received a lot of love from the Telugu audience with Tollywood senior actor Jagapathi Babu singing praises of the Kannada people and Karnataka state not to mention artistes and the Sandalwood as a film industry.

A lot of calculations regarding the moolah Roberrt would rake in at the box office are going on in the distribution circles.

According to some sources, the film team is expecting a massive turnover from this movie. We hear that the distribution rights of this movie have been sold for a record amount of 78 crores in the Karnataka region. This includes the areas of North Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka, Mysore Karnataka and coastal areas of Karnataka.

The film distribution rights have been acquired by Umapathi films, Shri Bhavani Arts, and Mehal Films for the whole of Karnataka region. In total, the movie "Roberrt" has created a lot of hype among cinegoers and it remains to be seen how people will respond to this movie in both the states.

Roberrt is an action thriller helmed by Tharun Sudhir. The music has been scored by Arjun Janya and V Harikrishna. Roberrt which is produced by Uampathy Srinivasa Gowda was supposed to hit the screens on April 9, 2020. However, the film release had to be shelved due to the coronavirus shutdown. The film stars Darshan, Asha Bhat, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Chikkanna, Aishwarya Prasad, Thanishka and of course senior Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu in a very key role.

We have to see if Jaggu dada's presence will increase prospects of Roberrt in the Telugu states.