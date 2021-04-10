Working birthday for Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhasker has been going places with her work and how. While she has to her credit, some of the finest films as well as web shows, the actress started off the first schedule of her next, Jahaan Chaar Yaar last month in Lucknow. Swara will be turning a year older today, on April 9, and she is all geared up for the next schedule of the movie, in Goa. Talking about whether or not she is a birthday person, she mentioned that she enjoys celebrating them, and they excite her.

She says, ''I love birthdays and I have always been big about celebrations since childhood, and not just mine, but also my friends and family. I always ensure that everyone close to me celebrates their birthdays, but on your own birthday, you want to be made to feel special, and my family and friends always make efforts to do so. This year, however, I'll be starting the Goa schedule for Jaha Chaar Yaar on my birthday. Having mentioned that I love to celebrate, I equally cherish working birthdays, especially this year, given how we are in the middle of a pandemic and I feel blessed to be able to work on this special day.''

While she is glad about being able to work on her big day, she also believes that becoming an actor, despite being someone who has no filmy background whatsoever, is another feat. She says, ''From a regular college girl to being able to become a successful actor, it has been quite the dream.''





Delete Edit

While Swara is glad that shoots have resumed, she also feels that it is necessary to ensure safety measures, especially with so many actors testing positive as well. She says, ''The scare is very real and the pandemic isn't gone after all. The fact that we got relaxed was a problem, but at the same time, there are a lot of other things that go on. Not to forget, the economic aspects are also supposed to be taken care of, because livelihoods are affected.''

Swara has also written two scripts, one of which is ready, and she wishes to take it on floors post Jahaan Chaar Yaar. On the work front, she will also be seen in SheerKorma, apart from her ongoing movie, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.