Yash’s ‘Toxic’ gets commenced with a pooja ceremony

Following the phenomenal success of "KGF: Chapter 2," Rocking Star Yash's 19th film has been officially announced. Titled "Toxic," the pan-Indian film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and promises to be a major highlight in Yash’s career, boasting one of the highest budgets of his projects to date.

The latest update confirms that filming for "Toxic" has commenced, starting with a vibrant pooja ceremony. Yash shared glimpses of the event on his Instagram and X profiles, with filming beginning at sunrise, adding to the anticipation for this highly awaited film.

"Toxic" features an impressive ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani as the female lead, Nayanthara playing Yash’s sister, Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role, and Huma Qureshi portraying a significant negative character. With Geetu Mohandas directing and such a stellar cast, "Toxic" is shaping up to be a powerful, female-driven film.

Produced by KVN Productions, "Toxic" is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. Fans eagerly await further updates as the film progresses, anticipating another blockbuster in Yash's illustrious career.